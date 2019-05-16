CM orders strict monitoring of uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has ordered strict monitoring of development schemes as Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given the task to the CM's Inspection Team (CMIT) in this regard.

The chief minister issued instructions that the CMIT would carry out strict monitoring of development projects as well as the DG Khan Development Package, and a weekly report should be submitted to his office.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of development schemes and high standards would be ensured. The CMIT has been given the responsibility of monitoring appropriate use of national resources, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the public money would be spent on the welfare of people and no one would be allowed to misuse the resources.