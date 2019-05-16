close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Aisam, Lindstedt reach Neckercup quarters

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt reached the quarter-finals of the Neckarcup in Heilbronn, Germany, on Thursday. The third seed pair of Aisam and Robert defeated Peter Heller of Germany and Aslan Karatsev of Russia 6-4, 6-4 in their first round clash. They will now play against the unseeded pair of ARG Carlos Berlocq of Argentina and Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the quarters.

