Aisam, Lindstedt reach Neckercup quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt reached the quarter-finals of the Neckarcup in Heilbronn, Germany, on Thursday. The third seed pair of Aisam and Robert defeated Peter Heller of Germany and Aslan Karatsev of Russia 6-4, 6-4 in their first round clash. They will now play against the unseeded pair of ARG Carlos Berlocq of Argentina and Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the quarters.
