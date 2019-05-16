Arsenal demand UEFA explanation for Baku ticket debacle

LONDON: Arsenal have demanded an explanation from UEFA over the decision to host the Europa League final in Baku after they were allocated just 6,000 tickets for the match against Chelsea.

UEFA has blamed transport and infrastructure concerns for the limited allocation of tickets to travelling fans, with both clubs offered only a small fraction of the seats available in the 68,700-capacity Baku Olympic Stadium.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Arsenal said it was “simply not right” for UEFA to select a venue that could not provide better transport options for fans.

“We are bitterly disappointed by the fact that due to transport limitations UEFA can only make a maximum of 6000 tickets available to Arsenal for a stadium with a capacity of well over 60,000,” the club’s statement said. “Time will tell if it is even possible for 6,000 Arsenal fans to attend the match, given how extreme the travel challenges are.”

“We have 45,000 season-ticket holders and for so many fans to miss out due to UEFA selecting a final venue with such limited transport provision is quite simply not right. The reality is that whoever reached the final would not be able to meet demand from their supporters.”

Fans of both London clubs have hit out at the decision to stage the final in Baku which has left those who can afford to travel and are lucky enough to get a ticket with a 2,850-mile trip. There are no direct flights to the Azerbaijan capital in the week of the final.

UEFA has previously defended its ticket allocation for each of the two finalists, saying it would not have been responsible to offer more tickets when fans were unlikely to be able to make suitable travel arrangements.