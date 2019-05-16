Spin trio power Karachi Gymkhana to victory

KARACHI: The spin trio of Agha Salman, Rafay Safdar and Usman Khalid powered hosts Karachi Gymkhana to a crushing nine-wicket victory over Johar Bears in their Group C encounter of the 34th edition of Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

They captured nine wickets between them to send Johar Bears, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, tumbling to 76 all-out in 16 overs. Karachi Gymkhana needed just 9.5 of their 20 overs to reach the modest target, losing only one wicket in the bargain.

Off-spinner Agha Salman, who returned the exceptional figures of four for 17 off fours and followed it up with an unbeaten 36 off 25 balls with the help of two sixes and three fours, was declared Man of the Match.

He was partnered by left-arm spinners Rafay Safdar (3-16) and Usman Khalid (2-20) in demolishing Johar Bears for whom opener Umair Yousuf (34 off 25 balls) and number four Saif-ur-Rahman (17 off 17 balls) were the only batsmen to reach double figures as the last eight wickets went down for the addition of only 21 runs.

Karachi Gymkhana’s opener Imran Nazir also showed his class with the bat, while scoring an unbeaten 33 off 27 balls, lofting two sixes and three fours.