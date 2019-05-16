Welwink Pharma pip Qasmi CC in Dr M A Shah Night Trophy

KARACHI: Welwink Pharma edged out Qasmi Cricket Club by three wickets in a high-scoring match of the 24th Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 held under floodlights here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium late on Wednesday evening.

Set a daunting target of 185 in 20 overs, Welwink Pharma survived some anxious moments before getting over the line in the final over with four deliveries and three wickets in hand. The fine all-round performance of Gulfam Cheema and an aggressive half century from Muhammad Muzammil helped Welwink Pharma to run away with the closely fought game.

Put into bat, Qasmi CC posted an imposing total of 184 for four in the allotted 20 overs. Riaz Mirani top-scored with 63 off 37 balls, hitting five sixes and two fours, while Kamran Ghulam smashed a couple of sixes and a four in his breezy 36 off 18 and Noor Wali contributed 29 off 20 balls with the aid of four boundaries. Medium-pacer Gulfam Cheema (2-29) was the pick of the Welwink Pharma bowlers.

Welwink Pharma, in reply, achieved the target in 19.2 overs with Gulfam Cheema blasting seven towering sixes and three fours in his punishing 59 off 25 balls. Muzammil also used the long handle to good effect in scoring 58 off 27 balls with the help of seven sixes and Muhammad Naveed’s 12-ball cameo yielding 27 runs off 14 balls contained two sixes and three fours.

Skipper Abid Qasmi took three wickets for 31 with his off-spin to keep his team in the game, while fellow off-spinner Ghulam Muhammad (2-32) also bowled well.