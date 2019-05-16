Kane named in Nations League finals squad

LONDON: Harry Kane has been included in Gareth Southgate’s 27-man England squad for this summer’s UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal as he continues his recovery from an ankle ligament injury.

The England captain has not featured for Tottenham since damaging his ankle ligaments last month during a challenge with Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, who has also been included in the squad.

Southgate must finalise his selection to a 23-man group five days before the Champions League final on June 1 — a less than ideal situation for the England manager with nine of his squad, including Kane, likely to be involved for Tottenham and Liverpool in Madrid.

“He’s working towards being fit for their final, and we have to see how that progresses really,” Southgate said of Kane. “Clearly he’s a player we’d want to give every opportunity to. “His goalscoring record is phenomenally high and he’s captain of the team. We’re keeping that door open and will see how that progresses.”

Changes to the final squad can, however, be made up to 24 hours before the UEFA Nations League semi-final against Netherlands on June 6, as long as any alterations are greenlit by European football’s governing body.

“Realistically we won’t get those [Tottenham and Liverpool] guys on the training pitch until Tuesday before the game on Thursday,” Southgate said. “That’s not an easy situation, clearly. But I go back to the fact we have an excellent squad, excellent competition for places, and we’ve always had to adapt.

“You have to do that in international football. You have to make sure the decisions we make as a staff, and the contingency plans we have, are the right ones. The players are excited at the chance of being two games away from a major trophy. It’ll be a huge step forward for us.”

Southgate said Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a late scratch from the squad after suffering a suspected Achilles’ tendon rupture during Chelsea’s 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution in the United States on Wednesday.

“I went to bed last night with Loftus-Cheek in the squad and playing brilliantly, and now he misses a major European final and a big opportunity with us,” Southgate added. “He’s come on a lot in the last few months, playing with a lot of confidence and coming on strong. I’m really disappointed for him.”

Loftus-Cheek’s teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi would also have been included, but is another long-term absentee with the same injury. Nathan Redmond could be in line for only his second senior England cap, while Southampton teammate James Ward-Prowse is also included.

“He’s finished the season really well with Southampton,” Southgate said of Redmond. “Since the change in manager, I’ve liked the way the team have played. He’s playing in a style that we ask of our forward players, too.

“A lot of pace, presses well, has started to score regularly — he had a difficult season last year, but has finished this season very strongly. He’s done really well this season. It’s a really good opportunity for him.”

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, Manchester United forward Jesse Lingardand, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks are recalled after missing the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.