New York Mayor de Blasio joins 2020 race to ‘take on’ Trump

WASHINGTON: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio jumped into the increasingly crowded White House race on Thursday, defying hostile media and dismal polls to cast himself as the Democrats’ best chance of unseating the “con artist” Donald Trump in 2020.

The 23’rd prospective Democratic challenger to Trump, de Blasio kicked off with a frontal attack on the Republican president, dubbing him “Con Don” for claiming he is on the side of working Americans.

“Donald Trump must be stopped,” he declared in a video announcing his candidacy. “I know how to take him on.”Doubling down in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” de Blasio charged: “Donald Trump is playing a big con on Americans.”

“Every New Yorker knows he’s a con artist,” he said. “Working Americans deserve better and I know we can do it because I’ve done it here in the largest, toughest city in this country.” Trump, meanwhile, skewered de Blasio in an early morning tweet as “the worst mayor in the US.”

“He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!”De Blasio had been exploring a possible run for months, travelling to early voting states like Iowa and South Carolina.

His campaign has so far been met with widespread derision, with polls giving the former vice president Joe Biden a commanding lead among Democratic contenders, followed by the liberal senator, Bernie Sanders. Democratic polling has been particularly humbling at home.