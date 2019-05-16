close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 17, 2019

Sexist biases

Newspost

 
May 17, 2019

Amid big claims regarding giving equal rights to women, there seems an abundance of bias against them. Our girls consistently score top positions in school, college, and university level exams, and yet get low preference in getting same opportunities as boys in terms of admissions and jobs. Women are doing great work in many sectors, but their services remain to be recognised. Due to bias, many girls hesitate to join government services.

At workplaces women’s performance is not less than men, if not better. In sports, our girls have been doing quite well in recent years, with almost no resources or support at any level. Women’s sports are not given any importance in terms of allocation of resources or media coverage. It may not be out of place to mention here that our men’s team has lost two ODIs while our female cricket team has leveled the ODI series at 1-1 against South Africa. However, their matches are not telecast live. Even the highlights are not shown. It is unjust not only to the women team, but also to cricket fans who can’t watch their women’s team doing so well against South Africa’s very strong team. The sooner this bias is abolished, the better it is.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost