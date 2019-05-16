Sexist biases

Amid big claims regarding giving equal rights to women, there seems an abundance of bias against them. Our girls consistently score top positions in school, college, and university level exams, and yet get low preference in getting same opportunities as boys in terms of admissions and jobs. Women are doing great work in many sectors, but their services remain to be recognised. Due to bias, many girls hesitate to join government services.

At workplaces women’s performance is not less than men, if not better. In sports, our girls have been doing quite well in recent years, with almost no resources or support at any level. Women’s sports are not given any importance in terms of allocation of resources or media coverage. It may not be out of place to mention here that our men’s team has lost two ODIs while our female cricket team has leveled the ODI series at 1-1 against South Africa. However, their matches are not telecast live. Even the highlights are not shown. It is unjust not only to the women team, but also to cricket fans who can’t watch their women’s team doing so well against South Africa’s very strong team. The sooner this bias is abolished, the better it is.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad