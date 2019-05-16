close
Fri May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019

Good advice

Newspost

 
May 17, 2019

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said in a post-budget seminar (Budget 2017-18) held at Islamabad Club on June 7, 2017 that our taxation should be wealth based instead of income based. He also said that the government should abolish GST at the import stage on CKD (complete knock down) components imported by the tractor OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) for local assembly of tractors, as there is no point in paying sales tax directly to the government in a given month and subsequently claim refund in the following month – which is then released in tranches with a delay of various months.

Now Shabbar Zaidi is in the best position to affect both changes in the best interests of the business community and the general public.

Mohammad Asif

Islamabad

