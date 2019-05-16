CSS reforms

The PTI government has decided to bring reforms in the Central Superior Services (CSS) because the government believes that the outdated method of policymaking, insane delays in making decisions and red-tapism have adversely affected the development of the country.

Surprisingly, this is a good initiative and is strongly support by CSS aspirants. However, most of the CSS aspirants are a bit confused regarding the cluster groups.

Bilawal Ali

Shikarpur