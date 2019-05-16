Rain storm across major parts of Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Weather largely turned pleasant following a rainstorm accompanied by forceful gusts on Thursday. It was followed by a hailstorm as well. The rainstorm struck large parts of Sindh including Sehwan, Sanghar, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu, Wahi Pandhi and Sakrand.
In Sanghar, three people were killed when the walls of their house collapsed and several were injured. The rainstorm was accompanied by heavy winds causing suspension of power and uprooted signboards, trees and electric poles. The gusts blew away roofs and in some cases walls of houses also collapsed causing casualties.
