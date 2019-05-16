close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Rain storm across major parts of Sindh

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

SUKKUR: Weather largely turned pleasant following a rainstorm accompanied by forceful gusts on Thursday. It was followed by a hailstorm as well. The rainstorm struck large parts of Sindh including Sehwan, Sanghar, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu, Wahi Pandhi and Sakrand.

In Sanghar, three people were killed when the walls of their house collapsed and several were injured. The rainstorm was accompanied by heavy winds causing suspension of power and uprooted signboards, trees and electric poles. The gusts blew away roofs and in some cases walls of houses also collapsed causing casualties.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan