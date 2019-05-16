close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

CM Secretariat to save Rs 160m in KP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister's Secretariat is scheduled to save at least Rs160 million by the end of the ongoing financial year.

According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the total expenditure, including salary and non-salary, incurred during the ongoing fiscal year to date stands at Rs284.7million.

It is expected to reach a maximum amount of Rs330 million by the end of the ongoing fiscal year. In comparison, during the fiscal year 2017-18, the total expenditure of the Chief Minister's Secretariat stood at Rs492.6million.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the PTI-led government, during the financial year 2012-13, the total expenditure incurred on account of non-salary budget was Rs169.1 million whereas during the ongoing fiscal year 2018-19, the total expenditure, despite inflation, stands at Rs 111.3 million.

