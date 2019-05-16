CM Secretariat to save Rs 160m in KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister's Secretariat is scheduled to save at least Rs160 million by the end of the ongoing financial year.
According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the total expenditure, including salary and non-salary, incurred during the ongoing fiscal year to date stands at Rs284.7million.
It is expected to reach a maximum amount of Rs330 million by the end of the ongoing fiscal year. In comparison, during the fiscal year 2017-18, the total expenditure of the Chief Minister's Secretariat stood at Rs492.6million.
It is pertinent to mention here that before the PTI-led government, during the financial year 2012-13, the total expenditure incurred on account of non-salary budget was Rs169.1 million whereas during the ongoing fiscal year 2018-19, the total expenditure, despite inflation, stands at Rs 111.3 million.
PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister's Secretariat is scheduled to save at least Rs160 million by the end of the ongoing financial year.
According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the total expenditure, including salary and non-salary, incurred during the ongoing fiscal year to date stands at Rs284.7million.
It is expected to reach a maximum amount of Rs330 million by the end of the ongoing fiscal year. In comparison, during the fiscal year 2017-18, the total expenditure of the Chief Minister's Secretariat stood at Rs492.6million.
It is pertinent to mention here that before the PTI-led government, during the financial year 2012-13, the total expenditure incurred on account of non-salary budget was Rs169.1 million whereas during the ongoing fiscal year 2018-19, the total expenditure, despite inflation, stands at Rs 111.3 million.