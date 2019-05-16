JI leader sees further devaluation of rupee

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has expressed concern over the upward flight of US dollar and warned that economic experts had cautioned against further devaluation of rupee making the dollar value go above Rs 160 under IMF loan deal.

In a statement on Thursday, Amirul Azeem said the entire country was seriously concerned over the devaluation of rupee under IMF conditions which was bound to open floodgates of price hike and inflation. He said the government was keeping a silence over the whole issue.