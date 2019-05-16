Why Rao Anwar wants to go abroad, SC asks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed former SSP Rao Anwar to resubmit his review petition seeking omission of his name from the Exit-Control List (ECL) and the earlier court order to keep his name on the no-fly list.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel representing Anwar why the former police officer wanted to go abroad.

"Does he run a business abroad?" he asked. Naeem Iqbal, counsel for Rao Anwar, said his client wanted to meet his family. He said a court has granted bail to his client but later his name was put of the ECL. The counsel also referred to the case of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf who was allowed to go abroad. Justice Bandial observed that there is a process to get names struck off from the ECL but the counsel wanted the name to be removed just because Anwar is on bail.

Justice Faisal Arab remarked that the counsel claims there is no other first information report or inquiry against the accused but newspapers reported otherwise.

Faisal Siddiqui, the counsel for Mehsud's father, said the National Accountability Bureau has already launched an inquiry against Anwar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

When asked about further inquiries, the counsel for Anwar admitted that multiple things are in progress pertaining to the killings of 444 people. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.