Nai Gaj Dam: SC asks Sindh govt whether it requires water or not

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday expressed annoyance over the attitude of the Sindh government and summoned the Sindh Chief Secretary on May 23 in the case pertaining to construction of Nai Gaj Dam. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the chief secretary should record his statement regarding the construction of Nai Gaj Dam. He remarked that Chief Secretary of Sindh should testify before the court and told the court whether the people of Sindh required water or not.

He remarked that the court will review its earlier orders after the statement of the chief secretary. “The bench can also review its order of construction of the dam,” the judge said.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that the provincial government had now refused to accept the decision of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) with regard to construction of the dam project. “The cost of the construction of the project is rising with the passing time,” the justice said. “The earlier cost of the project was Rs26 billion, which has now soared to Rs46 billion,” Deputy Attorney General informed the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 23. The court in March ordered immediate construction of Nai Gaj Dam and directed the federal and provincial governments to ensure timely provision of funds to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for the purpose and asked the Planning Division and Sindh secretary irrigation to submit a compliance report.

In April, Sindh Additional Advocate General while objecting to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) decision regarding the project said that the provincial government could not pay the 50 percent cost of the project.

However, the government had consensus on Water and Power Development Authority’s proposal pertaining to the construction of the dam.