Sindh Safe City Authority should work under police, suggests cabinet panel

A special committee of the Sindh cabinet has suggested that the proposed Sindh Safe City Authority to prescribe the use of latest technology to maintain law and order in the province should function under the administrative control of the provincial police force.

The committee on the proposed Sindh Safe City Authority held its meeting here on Thursday with Minister for Information Technology Taimur Talpur in the chair. Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla also attended the meeting.

The committee members proposed that the authority should function under the provincial police force. Such an arrangement of administrative control would allow the police to promptly take the due corrective action in case of any law and order situation in the province as the Command and Control system of the authority would be under the control of provincial police force, the said.

The ministers agreed to the proposal while saying that minutes of the committee’s session should be sent to the cabinet for approval in its next meeting. The committee decided that the draft by-laws of the proposed Safe City Authority would be finalised soon after due deliberations and they would be sent to the cabinet for approval.

The meeting discussed the proposed rules and regulations, the composition of the governing board, laws and charter of the Safe City Authority to be constituted soon. Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi briefed the participants of the meeting about the contours of the authority.