Fire damages Karim Centre shop

A fire broke out at the sixth floor of the Karim Centre in Saddar on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire broke out in a cloth shop at Karachi’s one of the busiest commercial hub.

Reacting to the information, two fire tenders and a snorkel reached the site and participated in the fire extinguishing work. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site and blocked the vehicular traffic from the Zainab Market till Zaibunnisa Street.

The firefighters were able to control the blazes with the hectic efforts of at least an hour while the cooling process remained underway for at least two hours. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but the fire apparently broke out due to short circuit, the spokesperson added.

The police said that no loss of life was reported in the incident and no criminal act was found during the initial investigations while further investigation was underway.