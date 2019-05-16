ACCA, Atlas Copco to collaborate

KARACHI: ACCA and Atlas Copco Pakistan have agreed to work together for the promotion of sustainable business practices in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

Both the organisations will collaborate to develop future-ready talent to meet the requirements of a digital age, it added.

The focus of the partnership will be to train a new generation of professional accountants who possess a right blend of digital, technical, ethical, strategic and professional skills to meet the future needs and demands of the increasingly digitised profession.

At an exclusive ceremony in Lahore, ACCA also announced the approved employer status for Atlas Copco’s operations in Pakistan to recognise company’s efforts and to invest in their employees by providing specialist training, it said.

Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan, said: “Organisations have an important role to play in mobilising collaborative action to tackle critical environmental challenges and socioeconomic impediments to creating prosperity.”

“Professional accountants will be central to delivering this critical agenda that will be the new engine of global growth – now and into the future.”

Sohail Shahzad, chief executive of Atlas Copco Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd emphasised on the importance of digitisation and sustainable commercial activity. He said Atlas Copco with its global operations is a leading voice promoting ethical business practices and environment friendliness. The company is fully aware of its social and environmental impact and is making every effort to use resources responsibly, he added.