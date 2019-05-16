close
May 17, 2019

Karot project to create 3,500 jobs

May 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Karot hydropower project to be constructed with an estimated cost of $1,698 million with the installed capacity of 720MW would create 3,500 employment opportunities for local people during the construction period.

The Karot hydropower project would have a reservoir storage capacity of 164 million cubic meters.

The construction work on the project started on September 25, 2018 and would be completed in December 2021, documents shared by Chinese embassy showed.

The project would generate power that would cater to approximately seven million households and was expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.5 million tons/annum.

