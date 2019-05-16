Forex reserves fall to $15.894 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell down to $15.894 billion during the week ended May 10 from $15.972 billion in previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan declined $138 million to $8.845 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

However, the reserves held by commercial banks rose to $7.048 billion from 6.998 billion in the last week.