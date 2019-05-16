Forex reserves fall to $15.894 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell down to $15.894 billion during the week ended May 10 from $15.972 billion in previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan declined $138 million to $8.845 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.
However, the reserves held by commercial banks rose to $7.048 billion from 6.998 billion in the last week.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell down to $15.894 billion during the week ended May 10 from $15.972 billion in previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan declined $138 million to $8.845 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.
However, the reserves held by commercial banks rose to $7.048 billion from 6.998 billion in the last week.