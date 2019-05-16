Murray tells of pride after collecting knighthood

LONDON: Sir Andy Murray said he wished his two young daughters had been old enough to see him receive his knighthood from the Prince of Wales.

Murray was dubbed a knight by Charles during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony for services to tennis and charity. He issued a brief statement about the knighthood after the ceremony, saying: “I’m very proud to receive it. It’s a nice day to spend with my family — my wife and parents are here. “I’d have liked to (have brought) my kids but I think they’re a bit young. I’ll show them the medal when I get home.” The Scot and wife Kim are parents of three-year-old Sophia Olivia and 18-month-old Edie. The knighthood was announced in the 2016 New Year Honours, capping a momentous 12 months which saw him win a second Wimbledon title, retain his Olympic crown, named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the third time, and finish the season as world number one.

Recipients are allowed to choose when to collect their honour, and the delay was due to a combination of Murray’s hectic schedule and the effect of the knighthood ceremony on his career-threatening hip problem.

The Scot, who is also a Unicef UK ambassador, connected with the wider British public when he took gold at the London 2012 Olympics, beating Roger Federer in straight sets. A few weeks later he became the first British man to win a grand slam final in 76 years.