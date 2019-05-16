close
Fri May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019

Formula One in talks over race in Marrakesh

Sports

 
May 17, 2019

LONDON: Formula One could be heading to Morocco after it was revealed that discussions have been staged to hold a race in Marrakesh.

Just days after announcing the Dutch Grand Prix will return to the calendar next year, the sport has expressed its desire for a race in Africa.

While Kyalami, a track in South Africa which last staged a grand prix in 1993 is in pole position to land the continent’s first grand prix in over a quarter-of-a-century, F1’s commercial chief, Sean Bratches revealed that F1 has also been in talks with Morocco.

“We race on five continents and the last habitable continent that we don’t race in is Africa,” said Bratches. “We have proactively been approached by Morocco and Marrakesh to take a grand prix there. There is a high degree of interest.”

