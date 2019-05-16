Sana, Nida inspire Pakistan to T20 win over South Africa

PRETORIA: All-rounder Nida Dar scored a half-century and took two wickets while Sana Mir continued her formidable form to lead Pakistan to a seven-wicket win against South Africa in the first T20I at LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria, South Africa on Wednesday.

Pakistan went 1-0 up in the five-match series as the Gujranwala-born Nida, who was named player of the match, followed an impeccable opening spell by Sana Mir to take two wickets as South Africa were restricted to 119 for seven in their 20 overs.

With the bat, Nida scored 53 off 37 to guide Pakistan home with two overs to spare. Sana Mir, who took four wickets in Pakistan’s first-ever ODI win in South Africa last week, produced another brilliant spell of off-spin bowling to derail the hosts’ batting line-up after they were asked to bat first by Bismah Maroof.

Sana, the highest wicket-taking spinner in ODIs, made a remarkable start with two wickets in her first over. She trapped opener Lizelle Lee lbw for nought on the second ball of the match and followed that with the wicket of the other opener Tazmin Brits three balls later. Brits was caught behind by wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz.

Pakistan bowlers continued to make inroads as South Africa were reduced to 61 for six after 14 overs. A 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Chloe Tryon (43) and Shabnim Ismail (20 not out) took South Africa to 119 for seven.

Aliya Riaz and Nashra Sandhu took a wicket each. Pakistan lost two early wickets in the chase but the partnership between Nida and Bismah ensured that the visitors achieved the target with ease.

Bismah scored an unbeaten 53 off 48 balls. The second match of the series will be played on Saturday in Pietermaritzburg.