UEFA sends case to probe panel: Manchester City face potential Euro ban

LONDON: Manchester City could be facing a ban from European club football after a UEFA investigation into potential breaches of financial fair play.

Chief financial fair play investigator Yves Leterme referred their case to the investigatory chamber of its main regulator, the Club Financial Control Body.

But City said in a statement that they are “entirely confident of a positive outcome” when the matter is considered by an independent judicial body.

Leterme, a former prime minister of Belgium, opened his investigation into the Premier League champions on March 7 following a series of reports in German news magazine Der Spiegel late last year which suggested the club had deceived UEFA about its finances.

Based on emails received from the Football Leaks whistle-blowing website, these reports alleged City had inflated the value of their commercial deals with Abu Dhabi-based companies and hid payments to players and staff from the wage bill. In a statement, UEFA said: “The Club Financial Control Body chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, has decided to refer Manchester City to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber following the conclusion of his investigation. The CFCB investigatory chamber had opened an investigation into Manchester City on March 7 for potential breaches of financial fair play regulations that were made public in various media outlets.” It added that it would not be making any further comment until a decision on what punishment City will face, if any, is announced by the CFCB’s adjudicatory chamber.

City, who are set to celebrate their second straight Premier League title with an open-top bus parade on Monday, did not take long to reply.

In a statement released via their social media channels, the club said: “Manchester City is disappointed, but regrettably not surprised, by the sudden announcement of the referral to be made by the CFCB chief investigator Yves Leterme. The leaks to media over the last week are indicative of the process that has been overseen by Mr Leterme. Manchester City is entirely confident of a positive outcome when the matter is considered by an independent judicial body.”

It added: “The accusation of financial irregularities remains entirely false and the CFCB referral ignores a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence provided by Manchester City to the chamber.

The decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process and there remain significant unresolved matters raised by Manchester City as part of what the club has found to be a wholly unsatisfactory, curtailed, and hostile process.”

The reference to recent media leaks is related to a New York Times piece from earlier this week which predicted Leterme’s decision and claimed he was pushing for a ban from Europe of at least one year.

UEFA’s financial fair play rules have been in operation since 2011 and were brought in to tackle European football’s debt problem and encourage teams to balance their books.

In the meantime, City, who face Watford in the FA Cup Final on Saturday, are still under separate investigations of their finances and transfer dealings by world football’s governing body FIFA, the Football Association and the Premier League.