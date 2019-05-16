No-deal EU exit better than revoking Brexit: Truss

LONDON: Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss has insisted a no-deal exit from the EU would be better than revoking Brexit.

Truss, seen a potential contender in the looming Tory leadership battle, said the issue was a matter of trust. The minister told BBC2’s Newsnight: “If we face a straight choice between revoking Brexit and no dealing, we have to no deal. It’s a matter of trust. The people expect us to have already left the EU. And if we haven’t done that by October 31, I fear there will be real consequences and not just for our politics, but also, for our economy.”

She added: “If Parliament fails to take a decision and we are left with the choice of revoking Brexit and not doing Brexit, and no deal, I would rather have no deal. Those people who rule out no deal, who say we have got to take no deal off the table, are simply saying they are prepared to never leave the European Union.”

The Brexit comments came after Truss said her outspokenness does not always go down well at Number 10. The minister, who was demoted from the post of justice secretary by Theresa May in 2017, joked about “Number 10 spies” being in the audience as she addressed an event organised by public policy consultancy WPI.

Truss said: “Seriously, you know we laugh about the Tory leadership race and all the chat going on in the Tory party. But, I think one of the great things about being a Conservative is we do believe in talking about ideas. We do believe in the battle of ideas.

“It’s a reason I became a Tory... I hate being told what to do. I wanted to be able to control my own life and live a free life. And I want to talk to my colleagues and get out there and say what I think. That doesn’t make me always very popular with Number 10. But, that is what a free country is about. It is about people being able to express different opinions.”

May has said she will step down as Prime Minister and Tory leader once the first phase of the Brexit process is completed.