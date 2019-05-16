Sikhs moot calls for easing Indo-Pak tensions

BIRMINGHAM: The recent tensions and military encounters between India and Pakistan, driven by the incessant warmongering rhetoric of right-wing political parties in the ongoing Indian general elections, have brought the region to a dangerous tipping point.

These views were expressed at an international conference organised by the World Sikh Parliament’s UK chapter at the Chamber of the Council House in Birmingham, according to a statement.

The speakers — comprising experts, political representatives and human rights defenders — urged the UN and the wider global community to intervene in order to prevent a potentially catastrophic war that could easily kill tens of millions.

Noting that Sikhs, as a nation, were not a party to the Indo-Pakistan dispute and yet they would suffer the most as Punjab would be the likely theatre of such a war, the World Sikh Parliament (WSP) called for ensuring that the Sikh population, homeland and holy sites will not be used or targeted in any military conflict.

The UK government in particular was urged to take a lead in this regard on behalf of some 1.5 million Sikhs and Kashmiris in the UK, both bilaterally and at the UN.

Ranjit Singh Srai from Council of Khalistan and WSP member conducted the proceedings. Those who spoke on the occasion included Manpreet Singh, WSP Coordinator; Dr Iqtidar Cheema, an adviser to the UN on the prevention of genocide and atrocity crimes; Dr Annie Waqar of the University of Westminster; and Dr Rev John Joshva, Academic Co-Dean, Oxford Centre for Religion and Public Life. Joga Singh, Coordinator WSP, read out a special statement from Amar Singh Chahal, spokesman of the Jagtar Singh Hawara —political prisoner and Jathedar of the Akal Takht.