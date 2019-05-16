Norway hosts talks between Venezuela’s govt and opposition

OSLO: Diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving Venezuela’s crisis have accelerated as the government and opposition sent envoys to negotiate in Norway, though the two sides’ mutual mistrust and differences on key issues could prevent any quick solution.

The envoys’ trip appeared to be primarily a mediation attempt by Norway aimed at reducing tensions that exploded into street violence when the opposition called in vain for a military uprising on April 30. It comes amid other diplomatic efforts elsewhere.

A mostly European group of nations prepared to send a high-level delegation to Venezuela, and Canadian foreign minister Chrystia

Freeland was meeting on Thursday with Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez in Havana.

Norway has hosted a series of secret peace talks over the years. They include the negotiations of September 1993 between Israelis and Palestinians, talks between the Philippines government and Maoist rebels in 2011, and the brokering of a 2002 ceasefire between Sri Lankan government and Tamil Tiger rebel negotiators.

Seven years ago, negotiators from the Colombian government and left-wing Farc rebels held their first direct talks in a decade in Norway. Per Wiggen, an official from Norway’s ministry of foreign affairs, did not confirm planned talks in Oslo, though Norway has urged the two sides to talk since February.

Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told politicians on March 5 that Norway could be a mediator. “We are in contact with both parties in Venezuela and can provide assistance if the parties wish,” she said at the time.

The myriad diplomatic efforts reflect a recognition in Venezuela that neither side has been able to prevail in the struggle for power, leaving the country in a state of political paralysis after years of hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine.

It was a policy reversal for the opposition, which has accused Maduro of using previous negotiations to play for time. Senior members of both sides will be involved in the discussions in Oslo, said members of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

Delegations from the two opposing camps had received separate invitations from a group of Norwegians, one official said. The representatives include information minister Jorge Rodriguez on the government side and Stalin Gonzalez, a leading member of the National Assembly, the officials said.