Fri May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019

Nine terrorists killed, four security men hurt in Mastung

QUETTA: Nine terrorists were killed while four security forces’ personnel were wounded in a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in Balochistan’s Mastung area, Geo News reported on Thursday.

According to CTD officials, following the conclusion of the search operation the bodies of the terrorists were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for identification. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of the terrorists, they added.

Following the beginning of Operation Raddul Fasaad, security forces intensified intelligence-based and combing operations in an effort to establish peace in the province. This has led to a considerable drop in militancy in the province but scattered attacks do take place there at times, with security personnel often seizing arms and ammunition dumped in far-flung areas.

