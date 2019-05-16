PML-N to launch anti-govt drive after Eid

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to launch a campaign against the government after Eid-ul-Fitr, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to sources, the PML-N supremo asked the party leaders to formulate a strategy and hold meetings with the opposition parties for the purpose. Sharif also directed the PML-N leaders to take forward his political narrative through the campaign.

The PML-N leaders held a meeting with Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail, where Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, and other family members were also present. The PML-N leaders said the former prime minister wanted to adopt an aggressive strategy and will help the nation against injustice.