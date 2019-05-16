close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 17, 2019

PML-N to launch anti-govt drive after Eid

Top Story

 
May 17, 2019

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to launch a campaign against the government after Eid-ul-Fitr, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to sources, the PML-N supremo asked the party leaders to formulate a strategy and hold meetings with the opposition parties for the purpose. Sharif also directed the PML-N leaders to take forward his political narrative through the campaign.

The PML-N leaders held a meeting with Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail, where Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, and other family members were also present. The PML-N leaders said the former prime minister wanted to adopt an aggressive strategy and will help the nation against injustice.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story