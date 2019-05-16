close
Fri May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019

Dollar touches all-time high of Rs147 in interbank market

Top Story

 
May 17, 2019

KARACHI: The US dollar touched an all-time high of Rs147 in the interbank market on Thursday morning, a day after bouncing back to Rs144 in the open market, Geo News reported.

The greenback gained by Rs5.61 — approximately 4 per cent — to be sold for Rs147 in the interbank market. It is currently being bought for Rs146 in the interbank market. The dollar also climbed by Rs3 to hit a new high of Rs147 in the open market.

The latest depreciation in the rupee comes following Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) securing a $6 billion bailout on Sunday.

The dollar also climbed to an all-time high of Rs146.25 in the open market on Wednesday, before bouncing back to Rs144.

