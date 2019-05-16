Dollar touches all-time high of Rs147 in interbank market

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The US dollar touched an all-time high of Rs147 in the interbank market on Thursday morning, a day after bouncing back to Rs144 in the open market, Geo News reported.
The greenback gained by Rs5.61 — approximately 4 per cent — to be sold for Rs147 in the interbank market. It is currently being bought for Rs146 in the interbank market. The dollar also climbed by Rs3 to hit a new high of Rs147 in the open market.
The latest depreciation in the rupee comes following Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) securing a $6 billion bailout on Sunday.
The dollar also climbed to an all-time high of Rs146.25 in the open market on Wednesday, before bouncing back to Rs144.
KARACHI: The US dollar touched an all-time high of Rs147 in the interbank market on Thursday morning, a day after bouncing back to Rs144 in the open market, Geo News reported.
The greenback gained by Rs5.61 — approximately 4 per cent — to be sold for Rs147 in the interbank market. It is currently being bought for Rs146 in the interbank market. The dollar also climbed by Rs3 to hit a new high of Rs147 in the open market.
The latest depreciation in the rupee comes following Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) securing a $6 billion bailout on Sunday.
The dollar also climbed to an all-time high of Rs146.25 in the open market on Wednesday, before bouncing back to Rs144.