Eight youths killed by Indian troops in held Kashmir

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, killed seven youths in Pulwama and Shopian districts of occupied Kashmir, while another youth succumbed to his injuries, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

The troops killed three youths—Naseer Pandit, Umar Mir and Khalid Ahmed—and destroyed a residential unit during a cordon and search operation in Dalipora area of Pulwama district. Another youth identified as Rayees Ahmed Dar was killed and his brother Younis Ahmed Dar was injured in the firing of the troops. They are believed to be the sons of the house owner.

Besides, three more youths were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Handew area of Shopian district. A 23-year-old youth, Arshad Ahmed Dar, who was injured in Indian forces’ violent action on May 13 at Chanabal in Pattan area of Baramulla district, succumbed to his injuries at the Srinagar Institute of Medical Sciences.

Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and two others were critically injured in Dalipora area of Pulwama district. The latest killings triggered massive clashes between protesters and Indian forces’ personnel in Pulwama. The authorities imposed curfew and suspended internet services in the district. Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama and neighbouring Shopian districts against the killings.

Separately, a gang of Hindu extremists shot to death a Muslim youth and injured two others when they along with their cattle were heading towards their native Mohalla Qilla area of Bhaderwah in Jammu region.

The killing of the youth identified as Naeem Ahmad Shah sparked violent protests in the town. Indian police used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters, triggering clashes. The authorities imposed curfew and suspended internet service in the town.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Geelani and senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in their statements, strongly condemned the Indian government’s ban on occupied Kashmir students to take admission in educational institutions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, the Joint Resistance Leadership, in a statement, called for complete shutdown on Friday (today) against the ongoing killing spree unleashed by Indian troops in the disputed territory. The leadership deplored that even in the holy month of Ramadan there was no let-up in the bloodshed.

Kashmiris will observe “Martyrdom Week” from Saturday to mark the anniversaries of prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as victims of Hawal massacre.