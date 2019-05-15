Fawad promises loans for tech-based business ideas

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) would provide loans for the execution of technology based business ideas.

In a tweet on his social media account, he said anybody who had such a business plan should register it with MoST for the evaluation in the month of July. He said the ministry would sponsor your ideas from 70 percent to 100 percent if our experts would satisfy from your ideas.