close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 16, 2019

Fawad promises loans for tech-based business ideas

National

A
APP
May 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) would provide loans for the execution of technology based business ideas.

In a tweet on his social media account, he said anybody who had such a business plan should register it with MoST for the evaluation in the month of July. He said the ministry would sponsor your ideas from 70 percent to 100 percent if our experts would satisfy from your ideas.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan