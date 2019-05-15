‘Govt committed to serving malnourished communities’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the government is committed to serving malnourished communities particularly the children and women.

He was addressing as chief guest at a ceremony to mark the International Midwifery Day. The Nutrition International’s Right Start Programme in collaboration with the Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) had organised the event at the Nursing School Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar. On the occasion, 300 midwives, nurses and health professional from the provincial Health Directorate participated in a walk.

After the walk, prizes were also distributed among the winners of a debate competition. Shaukat Yousafzai stressed the need for adequate nutrition to attain optimal health outcomes during vulnerable phases of life such as pregnancy. “We were inspired by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inaugural address to the nation where he called for efforts to address the issue of malnutrition and stunting,” he recalled. “We want to be true champions for these critical issues that Nutrition International has highlighted because short term commitments will not achieve long-term results,” the minister said. He appreciated the midwives and nurses who participated in the debate competition and the walk. At the end of the event, Shaukat Yousafzai, Director General PHSA Dr Ayub Rose and Provincial Coordinator Nutrition International Right Start Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imtiaz Ali Shah distributed shields, cash prizes and trophies among wining midwives.