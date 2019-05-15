tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Peoples Colony police Wednesday booked former Union Council chairman, his brother and others on charges of occupying a piece of land on Susan Road, Medina Town. Ghulam Abbas advocate told police PML-N leader Rana Israr Ahmad Khan, his brother Abdul Waheed and others entered his commercial land and thrashed his two relatives.
