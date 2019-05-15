Will PhD cop in KP Police still remain a constable?

PESHAWAR: Many ask as to whether a police constable who obtained a PhD degree will be given promotion or will have to perform duty at the lowest rank in the force.

Constable Mohammad Tahir, who is a PhD scholar and has completed his research from the Shanghai Zeioteng University in China in Bioinformatics, was called by the Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Police chief Mohammad Naeem Khan for an audience.

The IGP appreciated his achievement and rewarded him with Rs10,000. The IGP held Dr Muhammad Tahir in high esteem and termed him an asset to the police force. However, many people believe the force should reward him in a better manner.

Many on the social media proposed and demanded that Dr Tahir deserved a lot more. Commentators said he is the most educated constable in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force and should have been rewarded with a handsome amount for bringing laurel to the force.

Others said he should be given promotion so that he could continue to be part of the force with a doctorate degree.

An educated female constable who earned fame for the force by completing a short refresher course of explosives’ handling had to quit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police when she got a better posting in another force a couple of years back.

Dr Tahir has written a book titled ‘Forensic Serology’ and has drafted Standing Operating Procedure in serology for Forensic Science Laboratory. He has also contributed different research papers in Biology and keeps himself abreast of the modern forensic research.