Capital police register blasphemy case

ISLAMABAD: Golra Police in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have registered an FIR under blasphemy laws involving hate speech.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) one Muhammad Yasir Qasmi son of Abdul Waheed Qasmi of Sector G-9/3, had filed a complaint against one Shaukat Ali, resident of Golra Sharif, alleging that he had been putting up highly blasphemous comments targeting the holy personalities in response to the posts he (Yasir Qasmi) had been putting up on his Facebook account on the internet.

Yasir Qasmi had urged Golra Police in his application to register a case against Shaukat Ali under sections, 298A, 295A, 295C and 7ATA. The police, however, registered the case under two sections of Blasphemy Law, 295-A and 298-A of Pakistan Penal Code after consultation of Legal Branch.

Some highly experienced police officials, when contacted by this scribe, said that this could be a well-planned and intricately laid set-up to trap this person Shaukat Ali.

“First of all if the complainant had found his comments abusive and derogatory, he should have immediately filed the complaint to get the abuser blocked.

“It seems that the complainant has deliberately engaged this person, Shaukat Ali, by inciting him in an effort to get as much evidence as he could to use against him in the court of law.”