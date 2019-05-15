Doctors in KP boycott duty to protest torture on surgeon

PESHAWAR: To lodge protest against the alleged torture on a surgeon by the security guards of Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) a day earlier, the doctor community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday boycotted duty and paralysed health services in all the public sector hospitals of the province.

Right from the three tertiary care hospitals in Peshawar, including Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), the doctors in other districts such as Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat and Abbottabad observed complete strike and refused to ­provide services.

Except limited services at the Accident and Emergency Departments (A&EDs), the doctors were unanimous in their decision not to entertain any patient in their respective institutions.

Interestingly, all the doctors decided to support their colleague, Dr Ziauddin, an assistant professor of general surgery department KTH, but none of them publicly condemned his act when he allegedly stormed the conference room of the hospital and threw eggs at Dr Nausherwan Burki and other senior officials. They were holding a meeting of the Policy Board at the KTH conference room where Dr Ziauddin and a few other doctors entered and started throwing eggs at Dr Nausherwan Burki. Though in their private discussions, some of the doctors criticised Dr Ziauddin and termed his act as unlawful and against the Pakhtun norms and traditions.

They said what Dr Ziauddin had done was his personal act but he successfully made it an issue of the entire doctor community of KP.