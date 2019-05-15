58pc Pakistanis satisfied with PM’s individual performance: survey

ISLAMABAD: Majority of Pakistanis have a favourable opinion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s individual performance after his first nine months in power, according to a recent poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

The survey showed that 58 percent people are satisfied with the individual performance of Imran Khan as prime minister, Geo News reported.

However, the survey showed that the performance of the PTI government in the field of economy was weaker than the PML-N government. 51 percent people thought that the PML-N government’s performance in the field of economy was better than the current government.

According to the survey results, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is performing better than the chief ministers of other provinces. In the survey, 37 percent respondents believe that the performance of Usman Buzdar is positive.