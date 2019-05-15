NAB arrests four PR officials in signaling scam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday arrested four high-ranking officials of the Pakistan Railways and the owner of a private firm accused of embezzling millions in the Railways Signaling System project.
The NAB has arrested Project Director Fahim Anwar Shah (Grade-20), former chief signal engineer Attaullah (Grade-20), former financial advisor and chief accounts officer Dr Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Project Director Muhammad Ahmad (BS-18) and M/s Equinox owner Moaz Mohi-ud-Din.
As per case details shared by the NAB, the bureau had started investigations into the said scam after a complaint was filed regarding misappropriation of government funds to the tune of millions of rupees.
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday arrested four high-ranking officials of the Pakistan Railways and the owner of a private firm accused of embezzling millions in the Railways Signaling System project.
The NAB has arrested Project Director Fahim Anwar Shah (Grade-20), former chief signal engineer Attaullah (Grade-20), former financial advisor and chief accounts officer Dr Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Project Director Muhammad Ahmad (BS-18) and M/s Equinox owner Moaz Mohi-ud-Din.
As per case details shared by the NAB, the bureau had started investigations into the said scam after a complaint was filed regarding misappropriation of government funds to the tune of millions of rupees.