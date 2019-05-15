NAB arrests four PR officials in signaling scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday arrested four high-ranking officials of the Pakistan Railways and the owner of a private firm accused of embezzling millions in the Railways Signaling System project.

The NAB has arrested Project Director Fahim Anwar Shah (Grade-20), former chief signal engineer Attaullah (Grade-20), former financial advisor and chief accounts officer Dr Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Project Director Muhammad Ahmad (BS-18) and M/s Equinox owner Moaz Mohi-ud-Din.

As per case details shared by the NAB, the bureau had started investigations into the said scam after a complaint was filed regarding misappropriation of government funds to the tune of millions of rupees.