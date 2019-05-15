close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Numan Wahab
May 16, 2019

NAB arrests four PR officials in signaling scam

Top Story

Numan Wahab
May 16, 2019

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday arrested four high-ranking officials of the Pakistan Railways and the owner of a private firm accused of embezzling millions in the Railways Signaling System project.

The NAB has arrested Project Director Fahim Anwar Shah (Grade-20), former chief signal engineer Attaullah (Grade-20), former financial advisor and chief accounts officer Dr Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Project Director Muhammad Ahmad (BS-18) and M/s Equinox owner Moaz Mohi-ud-Din.

As per case details shared by the NAB, the bureau had started investigations into the said scam after a complaint was filed regarding misappropriation of government funds to the tune of millions of rupees.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story