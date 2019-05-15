Kekra-1 well in deep sea

150 metres more required to find reservoir

By Khalid Mustafa

ISLAMABAD: After reaching the required depth of 5474 metres in deep sea at Kekra-1 in G-bloc, ENI the operator still needs to go 150 metres more deeper and it will take 2 days more and after that testing process to know what the reservoir factually has, either gas or oil and both and with what quantum, will kick start that is to take at least one week more, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar told The News.

After going down 150 metres more, the Drill Stem Test (DST) is to start that will provide the information or data telling what exactly lies in the reservoir. The DST by definition is a temporary completion of a well bore that provides information on whether or not to complete the well. The zone in question is sealed off from the rest of the well bore by packers and the formations’ pressure and fluids are measured.

However, the other senior official told that there are positive indications of gas shows, but more drilling is required for more tests that include DST. The official said DST is part of drilling too. “The joint venture headed by ENI is operator comprising Exxon Mobile, OGDCL and PPL started the drilling on January 13, 2019 at the cost of sunk money of $75 million which has increased to over $100 million so far.”

To a question, the official said that at this stage a substantial amount of information regarding the well prospects will be known, however, the results (discovery or dry well) will require completion of proper testing.

The last snag hit the drilling when the blowout preventer (BOP) that prevents from any blow out or any kick pressure that can result into eruption of fire, had gone out of order and its repair took some days and then its testing took the reasonable time. Before it, the drilling stopped on April 8 because of the cementation and casing continued owing to which the drilling could not start.

To a question, blow out preventer is now 100 percent fit for performing and to this effect one week testation remained underway.

So far the drilling witnessed many upheavals starting from January 2019 up till now and it has got delayed by one month as it was earlier scheduled to get completed by April end which is now rescheduled up to the third week of May at the maximum.