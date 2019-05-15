PCB needs democratic constitution under real stake-holders

There is a lot hue and cry now-a-days about the changes in Pakistan's domestic cricket structure.

The differences on the issue came to limelight during a recent meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) in Quetta.

At that time five members of the BoG namely Numan Butt (Sialkot), Shah Dost (Quetta), Kabir Khan (Fata), Shahraiz Rokhri (Lahore) and Ayaz Butt (KRL) went against the PCB chief and tabled a resolution going against the abolishing departmental cricket and terming the appointment of Wasim Khan as Managing Director against the PCB constitution.

The PCB went reactionary against some of the BoG members, who moved the court and some reconciled with the situation.

However, the prevailing situation is not all good for Pakistan cricket as it seems power-tussle is going to damage Pakistan cricket, domestic cricket in particular.

The question is why those at the helm of PCB’s affairs are inclined to prevail over the elected representatives of the associations or the regions whatever you call. If the elected representatives are to be kept as rubber-stamp in the BoG meetings then what is the fun in holding elections of the associations.

In fact the associations are the real stake-holders of the PCB although departments even cannot be ignored under the present constitution.

If the PCB high-ups are bent upon abolishing departmental cricket and bringing six-team first class setup like Australia then bring a totally democratic set up of regional associations like Australia with no governmental interference where elected representatives pick their chairman, administrators and different committees etc.

Only 1995 PCB constitution can be termed as democratic to some extent. Arif Abbasi and Majid Khan had been chief executives of the PCB during that era.

Later on amendments continued in the PCB constitutions according to the wishes of those who mattered.

For example earlier the PCB domestic tournament committees were handled by the elected representatives of associations besides reps of departments and PCB affairs looked democratic to some extent. But the things are altogether different now a directorate is at the helm of domestic cricket affairs.

Earlier, the PCB had also named Cricket Committee, headed by Mohsin Khan which also included Wasim Akram and Misbahul Haq but the people ask what was the purpose of forming such a committee and what has been the progress of that committee so far?

It is right time for PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to give Pakistan cricket a real democratic constitution where elected representatives have some say in cricket affairs. Otherwise elected regional heads will continue moving the courts and that act will tarnish the image of Pakistan cricket all over the world.