Haseebullah guides Pak U16s to victory

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper batsman Haseebullah scored a stroke filled 129 off 141 balls to guide Pakistan U16s to a 29-run win in the third and final 50-over match against Bangladesh U16s at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Wednesday, says a PCB press release.

Bangladesh won the series 2-1, courtesy their wins in the first two matches by 89 and 17 runs respectively.

In the third and final match of the series, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. Haseebullah laid the foundation of Pakistan’s victory with a 143-run opening wicket partnership with Sameer Saqib (64 off 84 balls, seven fours). Haseebullah’s innings included four sixes and 11 fours.

Haseebullah, who fell in the 45th over of the Pakistan innings, added 46 runs for the second wicket with Muhammad Waqas (23) and 35 for the third wicket with captain Umer Eman (8). The visitors ended their 50 overs at 279-8.

Shamsul Islam Epon took five wickets for 45 runs while Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi took three for 44.

In reply, Bangladesh U16s were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs. Sakib Shahriar top-scored with 60 off 82 balls, his innings included six fours and one six. Mahfuzur Rahman scored 46 off 34 balls.

Pakistan opening bowlers Aseer Mughal and Farhad Khan took three wickets each. Ali Asfand, Umer, Aaliyan Mehmood and Kashif Ali claimed a wicket each.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U16s 279-8, 50 overs (Haseebullah 129, Sameer Saqib 64; Shamsul Islam Epon 5-45, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 3-44). Bangladesh U16s 250 all out, 47.5 overs (Sakib Shahriar 60, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 46; Aseer Mughal 3-37, Farhad Khan 3-52). Player of the match: Haseebullah.