Shadab to play warm-up matches before WC

ISLAMABAD: Shadab Khan eyes playing two warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup to get required fitness well in time for the opening match against West Indies at Bristol on May 31.

In a media chat at the Pindi Stadium on Wednesday, Shadab confirmed that he would make efforts to play warm-up matches before the World Cup.

“During the last four days I have started training and bowling. I feel I am in good rhythm. What I need are a couple of matches to get back into match fitness. I plan to play two warm-up matches.”

Pakistan are to play Afghanistan on May 24 and then against Bangladesh on May 26.

“Now there is no hepatitis virus in my blood. Earlier, there were traces of hepatitis C. Now it is all clear. During the last four to five days I am feeling much energetic. I am thankful to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for looking after me,” he said.

Shadab admitted that the bowlers struggled to perform in the ongoing ODI series against England. “I hope that their performance will improve with the passage of time.”

The all-rounder said to stay in the match taking wickets was important. “If you keep on taking wickets, you stay in the match. We lost back-to-back matches against England because of our bowlers’ failure to take wickets during the middle period of the match.”

He hoped Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir’s inclusion in the team would give fresh impetus to the squad. “I hope things would improve manifold in days to come when we would field our best combination.”

Shadab dispelled the impression that his viral infection had anything to do with his treatment of teeth. “In recent past I was never treated by a dentist.” The wrist spinner, who now is an important component of Pakistan’s limited overs team, thanked Rawalpindi regional coaches especially Sabih Azhar for helping him during his difficult times. “It is because of my coaches that I have achieved this status.”

Shadab plans to rejoin the team on May 20 after consulting his doctor in England on May 17-18.