Wrestler Inam seeks govt help

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam Wednesday said that despite qualifying for the World Beach Games he will direly need to feature in the coming two events of the Beach Wrestling World Series in the next few months.

“There is no doubt that I have made it to the World Beach Games by finishing with silver medal in the Beach Wrestling World Series held in Brazil recently but I will also need to take part in the two more world series to be held in August in Ukraine and in Croatia in September,” Inam told ‘The News’ in an interview after returning from Brazil.

“Featuring in these events will help me not only to prepare rightly for the World Beach Games but it will also help me to keep my world ranking intact,” Inam said.

“I am now world No. 2, just short of the top-ranked Dato Marsagishvili of Georgia on points. But you know those few who follow us are not that far behind. If I did not participate in Ukraine event then they will supersede me and my ranking will drop. And that will affect me. So it’s very important to ensure my presence in both these events,” Inam said.