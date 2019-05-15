Selection board recommends promotion of 242 officers

LAHORE: A meeting of Provincial Selection Board One (PSB-I) chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has recommended promotion of 242 officers including 207 doctors to next grades. During the tenure of Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, six meetings of PSB-1 have been conducted in last six months and 433 officers of different provincial departments have been promoted to grade 19, 20 and 21. The meeting held at Chief Secretary’s Office in Civil Secretariat on Wednesday reviewed promotion cases of officers of different provincial departments in grade 19 and 20. Those recommended for promotion to grade 20 include 207 general cadre doctors of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, four officers of Communication and Works, and one officer each of Excise and Higher Education departments. Those who have been recommended for promotion to grade 19 are: 20 officers of Irrigation, three of Local Government and Community Development, two each of Livestock and Excise and one officer each of Forestry and Public Prosecution departments. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of Regulation, Finance and Services, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned.