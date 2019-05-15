close
Thu May 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

Brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

LAHORE: Abdul Rehman Makki , the brother-in-law of the proscribed organization Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s chief Hafiz Saeed, has been arrested. According to sources in the Ministry of Interior, the arrest of Makki took place during a crackdown on proscribed organizations under the National Action Plan (NAP). He is accused of hate speech against the crackdown and criticizing steps taken by the government under Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines. Makki has been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Act and shifted to jail.

