Punjab CM orders clearing ads payment of media houses soon

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed clearing the outstanding advertisements dues of media houses and newspapers soon and ordered for forming a high-level committee for their payment.

In this connection, the chief minister chaired a meeting at his office Wednesday in which matters pertaining to the payment of dues were discussed. Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari, CM spokesperson, information secretary, DGPR and finance department officials attended the meeting.

The committee comprising provincial ministers of law, information, finance department and other officials will submit its recommendations within three days. The chief minister has also sought details of pending cases and added that immediate steps will be taken by adopting a comprehensive strategy for the payment of dues. The media bodies should also be taken into confidence with regard to payment of dues, he added.

Separately, APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office Wednesday. Matters regarding print media were discussed during the meeting. Buzdar said print media has the ability to leave lasting impact on public opinion. Punjab government will extend all out cooperation for the rehabilitation of the print media industry. He said the PTI government believes in freedom of expression with responsibility.