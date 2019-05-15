close
Thu May 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

Ex-UC chairman booked in land grabbing case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

FAISALABAD: Peoples Colony police Wednesday booked former Union Council chairman, his brother and others on charges of occupying a piece of land on Susan Road, Medina Town. Ghulam Abbas advocate told police PML-N leader Rana Israr Ahmad Khan, his brother Abdul Waheed and others entered his commercial land and thrashed his two relatives.

