Anti-Riot Force police Darbar held in City

LAHORE: Police Darbar of Anti-Riot Force was held Tuesday at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh chaired by DIG (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan. SSP Operations Lahore Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak, SP Anti- Riot/Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain, SP Security Lahore Faisal Shehzad along with other senior police officers and jawans of Anti-Riot Force attended the Darbar. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan visited Resource Management Centre (RMC) of Police Lines and inspected the latest equipment and special protection uniform used by anti-riot force during protests and law and order situations.