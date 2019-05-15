Three of a family die in road accident

BAHAWLPUR: Three members of a family, including two women and one eight-year-old boy, died in a road accident on Wednesday.

Khursheed of Nooroo Arain village was moving on a motorcycle with Muhammad Naveed, 8, his mother Sughran Bibi and his aunt Naseem Bibi. When they reached near Fattoowali High School on Bahawalpur-Samma Stta Road, a speeding tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Naveed, his mother and aunt died on the spot while his uncle Khursheed sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

TWO MINORS ELECTROCUTED: Two minors were electrocuted in Bahawalnagar and Ahmadpur East areas on Wednesday. Amer, 7, of Ameer Kot Mohalla Bahawalnagar suffered an electric shock at his house and died at DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar. Hussain Ali, 9, of Mohalla Abbasia Ahmadpur East suffered fatal electric shock when he touched a washing machine at his house.