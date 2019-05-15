close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

Three of a family die in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

BAHAWLPUR: Three members of a family, including two women and one eight-year-old boy, died in a road accident on Wednesday.

Khursheed of Nooroo Arain village was moving on a motorcycle with Muhammad Naveed, 8, his mother Sughran Bibi and his aunt Naseem Bibi. When they reached near Fattoowali High School on Bahawalpur-Samma Stta Road, a speeding tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Naveed, his mother and aunt died on the spot while his uncle Khursheed sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

TWO MINORS ELECTROCUTED: Two minors were electrocuted in Bahawalnagar and Ahmadpur East areas on Wednesday. Amer, 7, of Ameer Kot Mohalla Bahawalnagar suffered an electric shock at his house and died at DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar. Hussain Ali, 9, of Mohalla Abbasia Ahmadpur East suffered fatal electric shock when he touched a washing machine at his house.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan